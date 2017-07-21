

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Embattled White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, according to multiple media reports.



Spicer's resignation reportedly came after President Donald Trump decided to name Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.



A person with direct knowledge of the exchange told the New York Times that Spicer told Trump he believed the appointment of Scaramucci was a major mistake.



The resignation comes after a tumultuous six months in the White House for Spicer, who frequently had combative exchanges with reporters and reportedly had a rocky relationship with Trump.



Two White House officials told CNN White House staffers were 'shocked' by Spicer's sudden resignation.



Along with Spicer, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon were also reportedly opposed to the appointment of Scaramucci.



'This was a murdering of Reince and Bannon. They said Anthony would get this job over their dead bodies,' a top White House official told Politico.



The official added that Scaramucci had the backing of Trump son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell.



Scaramucci, a top Trump donor and surrogate, will take over the job of communications director from Mike Dubke, who resigned in May.



A senior administration official and an outside adviser told Politico that Trump has been enamored with Scaramucci since he managed to get a retraction from CNN on a story about his alleged Russia connections.



Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has largely handled press briefing duties recently, is likely to face numerous questions about the developments at an on-camera briefing this afternoon.



