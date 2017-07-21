TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX)(CSE: PTX.CN)(CNSX:PTX ) (the "Company" or "Platinex") announces that the forty five day period set out in a Letter of Intent with Cannabee Products, Inc announced on June 7, 2017 has expired without concluding an agreement to proceed with the acquisition.

James R. Trusler, President and CEO of Platinex states, "Platinex continues to seek meaningful acquisitions in the cannabis space with a view of maximizing shareholder value. The fragmented nature of the industry presents an attractive opportunity to join forces with future industry leaders early on. The legal cannabis industry is in dawn of its existence and the high-growth potential makes it an exciting prospect for Platinex."

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex is currently focusing efforts on the timely and strategic development of an online platform for the cannabis industry. www.cannabismall.org launched on July 1, 2017 and the new site will receive regular updates. At the same time Platinex has been focusing its mining business efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

