Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the completion of their latest assessment, a procurement market intelligence study for an FMCG company. The primary objective of this analysis was to help the client make better decisions in sourcing and procuring media buying services including planning, negotiating, and procuring advertising space on various media channels such as televisions, radios, newspapers, magazines, and the internet.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005559/en/

SpendEdge helps organizations of all sizes achieve procurement excellence. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The client wanted reliable insights to consolidate its media buying and planning to ensure that it was getting the strongest capabilities and the best prices for its sizable media budget. Our research analysts provided the client with an in-depth analysis of the suppliers' evaluation and selection criteria, supplier engagement models, and cost breakup and positioning," said SpendEdge's procurement experts.

This procurement market intelligence study offers a better understanding of the supply market and helps identify the key media buying and planning service providers. These insights will lead to better strategy formulation in terms of price negotiation, cost structure, sourcing and procurement best practices, and supplier engagement models.

Get in touch with SpendEdge for more media buying insights

Key information provided in this assessment:

Identification of the major media buying and planning service providers

Procurement best practices and key service offerings of the suppliers

Better understanding of industry cost components and procurement models

Better understanding of negotiation strategies and supplier engagement models

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/procurement-market-intelligence-media-buying

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills. For more information on SpendEdge's services, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005559/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630-333-9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com