As the healthcare system and access to pharmaceuticals in the United States undergoes change, the pharmaceutical industry in the country is evolving to keep pace with these developments and ensure that its products and vendors maintain a steady connection with consumers. The pharmaceutical market in the United States accounts for almost half of the global pharmaceutical market, and the market generated more than USD 440 billion in revenue last year.

In an article titled Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in the US, BizVibe identifies major market leaders in the United States' pharmaceutical market. Here are some of the top companies listed in the article:

PfizerThe company manufactures and develops medications, vaccines, and other pharmaceuticals for immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, and other medical disciplines. Last year, the company generated revenue of USD 52.82 billion, and employed roughly 96,500 people.

AbbVie, Inc. Originally created as a spinoff of Abbott Laboratories in 2013, the company develops, biopharmaceuticals and small molecule drugs. Last year, the company generated revenue of USD 25.63 billion, and employed more than 30,000 people.

Amgen As the world's biggest independent biotechnology firm, Amgen manufactures biopharmaceuticals. Last year, the company generated revenue of USD 22.99 billion, and employed 19,200 people.

Biogen Biogen delivers and develops drugs and treatments for hematologic, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company generated revenue of USD 10.76 billion, and employed more than 7,000 people in 2015.

Merck & Co.Merck's product offerings include drugs and therapies for autoimmune disorders, hypercholesterolemia, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and other diseases and medical conditions. Last, the company generated revenue of USD 39.49 billion, and employed more than 70,000 people.

