Gemalto: Gemalto preliminary first semester results and 2017 outlook revision

Amsterdam, July 21, 2017 at 8:30pm - Based on its preliminary first semester results, Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO) revenue for second quarter is â‚¬742 million, lower by 9% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2016. For the first semester, the Company profit from operations is in line with expectations at approximately â‚¬93 million.

Looking ahead, the second quarter double digit decline for Payment in Americas and SIM business is anticipated to continue for the rest of the year. This decline will be offset by the expected revenue acceleration in Enterprise, Machine-to-Machine and Government Programs including 3M Identity Management Business, leading to a stable revenue year-on-year for the second semester.

Taking into account these revenue trends, the operating leverage of Payment and SIM businesses will not be realized as expected. The effect of the the transition plan announced in April is anticipated to start contributing materially towards the end of the year. Gemalto estimates its 2017 second semester profit from operations to be between â‚¬200 million and â‚¬230 million.

As a result of the deteriorated prospects for the removable SIM market, the Company is expected to book a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately â‚¬420 million in the first semester of 2017.

The Company will provide further details when it publishes its first semester results on September 1, 2017.

* All figures in this press release are unaudited.

Investor Relations Corporate Communication Media Relations Agency

Winston Yeo

Isabelle Marand

Suzanne Bakker M.: +33 6 2947 0814 M.: +33 6 1489 1817 M.Â : +31 6 1136 8659 winston.yeo@gemalto.com (mailto:winston.yeo@gemalto.com) isabelle.marand@gemalto.com (mailto:isabelle.marand@gemalto.com)Â suzanne.bakker@citigateff.nl (mailto:suzanne.bakker@citigateff.nl)

SÃ©bastien Liagre

M.: +33 6 1751 4467

sebastien.liagre@gemalto.com (mailto:sebastien.liagre@gemalto.com) Â Â

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of â‚¬3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit

www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com/), or follow @gemalto (http://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange any securities of Gemalto.

This communication contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information and other statements concerning Gemalto. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, events, products and services and future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. These and other information and statements contained in this communication constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and security holders are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by the forward-looking information and statements, and the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to: trends in wireless communication and mobile commerce markets; the Company's ability to develop new technology and the effects of competing technologies developed; effects of the intense competition in the Company's main markets; challenges to or loss of intellectual property rights; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in its major businesses; ability to develop and take advantage of new software, platforms and services; profitability of the expansion strategy; effects of acquisitions and investments; ability of the Company's to integrate acquired businesses, activities and companies according to expectations; ability of the Company to achieve the expected synergies from acquisitions; and changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication and the Company or its representatives are under no duty, and do not undertake, to update any of the forward-looking statements after this date to conform such statements to actual results, to reflect the occurrence of anticipated results or otherwise except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2122365/809237.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gemalto via Globenewswire

