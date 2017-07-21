Technavio's latest report on the applicant tracking system market in the USprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market is driven by a variety of factors including the continuous demand for cloud-integrated applicant tracking software. The competition among organizations adopting recruitment solutions is intense in the ATS market. The changing economy and demographics have forced organizations to realize that proper recruitment is a vital component for achieving the best results such as growth, profitability, and maximum returns from resources.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on enterprise application sector, says, "Organizations are adopting ATSs instead of the traditional systems as they provide better visibility to candidate applications based on keywords chosen by the hiring manager. ATSs offer many technologically advanced features, thereby increasing their adoption."

The top three emerging trends driving the applicant tracking system market in the US according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing use of social media

Integration of ATS with analytics tools

Rising demand for smartphone integration

Increasing use of social media

The extensive use of social media in the human capital management (HCM) industry leads to an upsurge of business opportunities for the vendors in the ATS market in the US. The sharing of job information via social media networks, such as Facebook and LinkedIn, is also stimulating market growth. The augmented use of social media has caused companies to amend their policies on Internet use, recruitment, sales, and marketing, as well as employee retention.

"The advent of the social media in talent management has made hiring managers and recruiters proactive in their approach. This is because the social media helps hiring managers to interact with talented individuals. The increased implementation of social media networks allows recruiters to get information from numerous sources and create a profile of the potential candidates," according to Ishmeet.

Integration of ATS with analytics tools

Talent acquisition software, talent management software, performance management software, and recruitment software are the latest technologies adopted by HRs in their organizations. This software helps employers understand their employees, thereby improving the performance of the organization. The use of predictive analytics helps organizations address their business requirements.

The key players in the market are integrating analytics into ATSs for better results. The ATS analytics tracks and monitors applicant data in real-time. It tracks the data sourcing team to search for the most qualified candidates, note the time spent on career sites, and check the source used for applying for the job.

Rising demand for smartphone integration

The increased use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, in the HR and talent management processes, encourages vendors to launch HR-specific mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites. The increase in the use of mobile devices to apply for jobs has compelled recruiters to use mobile devices for posting job notifications.

The use of mobile devices enables candidates to connect with recruiters from remote locations. For instance, Monster.com launched Monster Jobs mobile app that is available for both Android and iOS. Some of the apps in HR processes include engagement and feedback, learning and development, employee feedback, and performance check-ins, as well as video interviewing.

The key vendors are as follows:

Bullhorn

ClearCompany

JobDiva

Oracle Taleo

Symphony Talent

