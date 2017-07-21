Global Power Lawn Mower Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2021: Latest Trend is Power Lawn Mowers with Improved Safety Features

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Power Lawn Mower Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Power Lawn Mower market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57 % during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Power Lawn Mower Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new product launches. Many manufacturers in the power lawn mowers market are investing more in their R&D division to launch new products with high-end technologies, and to withstand competition. Some of the advances in technologies include automation of the mower, alternative power sources, and new engines.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is power lawn mowers with improved safety features. One of the major safety concerns due tagged with the use of power lawn mower is injuries due to the sharp rotating blades and cutters of the mowers. Manufacturers are thinking of new safety features to overcome these concerns. Some of the features include blade brake control, foot shield, and labels.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Potential hazards associated with power lawn mowers. Power lawn mowers have caused safety hazards in the past. Some injuries were caused by cutting blades, stones and wires that flew off the blades, and feet injuries from sharp revolving blades. Most of the accidents were concerning rotary power movements. The minor accidents were reported during the cleaning of grass from blades and while cleaning the discharge chute. Gas-powered lawn mowers emit carbon dioxide and other toxic fumes into the atmosphere, which cause health and environmental concerns.

Key vendors



Deere & Company,

Husqvarna,

MTD,

The Toro Company



Other prominent vendors



Bad Boy Mowers

BLACK+DECKER

Robert Bosch GmbH

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/24n46h/global_power_lawn

