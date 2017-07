WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Friday, although considerable weakness is visible among oil service stocks. Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2 percent.



The slump by oil service stocks comes amid a decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for September delivery tumbling $1.15 to $45.77 a barrel.



