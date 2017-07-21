Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global energy-efficient windows market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global energy-efficient windows market is served by both domestic manufacturers and foreign suppliers in various regions. The energy-efficient windows manufacturing industry is incredibly diverse and highly fragmented. There are a small number of large national firms and a modest number of medium-sized regional companies that collectively account for perhaps 40%-60% of energy-efficient windows. The market is flooded with local players from developing countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and so on. Local players use the demographical advantage to establish decent market share by selling economical products. Various key vendors have a strong dominance over market share in specific regions. The market is also witnessing an increasing number of new entrants.

"Competition among energy-efficient window manufacturers centers around price, features, and product quality. The larger regional and national firms offer energy-efficient windows in part because they are in a healthy position to underwrite the additional start-up costs associated with the manufacture of energy-efficient windows," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead constructionresearchanalyst from Technavio

There is a growing trend towards developing green buildings which are intelligent and reduce the ecological footprint. These buildings adopt building materials that increase energy efficiency and reduce water consumption. The practice of developing green buildings is becoming popular among developers, which, in turn, will drive the demand for energy-efficient windows during the forecast period.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises leverages its product strength and people to provide distinct solutions in commercial buildings and framing art. The company serves as an industry leader in architectural products and services. It manufactures high-quality, high-performance architectural glasses for the global market. It also provides services to coat raw glass with colors, energy efficiency, and digital design.

ASAHI GLASS

ASAHI GLASS manufactures and delivers in the flat glass, display glass, automotive glass, electronics and energy, and chemical segments. In the global energy-efficient windows market, the company offers numerous products that are highly effective in thermal insulation, solar radiation blockage, and dew condensation prevention.

Central Glass

Central Glass is involved in the manufacture, fabrication, and sale of numerous glass products. The glass is equipped with a coating of low emissivity that helps to heat shield and insulate double glazing. The company offers a variety of products in the energy efficient windows market.

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass aims to become a global leader in the high-performance glass and glazing solutions that contribute to conserving energy. It has manufacturing operations in 28 countries and sells its products in roughly 130 countries. The company manufactures its products with thermally insulating materials.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain's solution category spans from self-cleaning windows and photovoltaic glass to smart insulation systems, water supply systems, and building materials. The company has a presence in 67 countries. The company produces a series of products with a special metallic coating that blocks heat while allowing light to penetrate the room.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

