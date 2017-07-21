cnPilot Wi-Fi Solutions From Cambium Networks Win SMB Techfest Best Product Award

Frictionless 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi solutions are easy to deploy and provide high capacity and performance for indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that its cnPilot' Wi-Fi products have been awarded "best product" at the SMB Techfest event in Anaheim, California.

"This is a premier Wi-Fi conference including great products from the best vendors in the industry," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "It is an honor that cnPilot has been selected for this award."

Frictionless Wi-Fi

Enterprises and service providers now have a dashboard through the Cambium managed service provider feature to view their Wi-Fi network and can manage data privacy, branding and role-based access to network information. The cnMaestro' management system also has APIs to manage events, alarms and formatting reports and integrate CRM systems.

Adaptive Architecture

Cambium's unique adaptive architecture provides three flexible ways to deploy controller-managed networks:

Cloud controller Local controller The new AutoPilot autonomous management option

"AutoPilot makes the controller deployment easy and affordable," said Vibhu Vivek, Senior Vice President of Products, Cambium Networks. "With AutoPilot, the Wi-Fi AP is the controller, supporting 32 APs or 1,000 clients. This solution has no license or recurring fees while still offering investment protection to the Wi-Fi network administrator, with the option to migrate to a cloud or local controller solution when needed."

"Cambium Networks clearly understands the needs of Wi-Fi services offered by enterprises and network operators. cnPilot has an attractive equipment cost and provides significant savings in license costs," says Daryl Schoolar, Practice Leader at Ovum.

Proven Solutions

Hotels are able to differentiate by offering superior Wi-Fi with cnPilot. "We currently have multiple cnPilot E400 indoor access points providing in-room Wi-Fi service," said Jose Barrios, Manager, Hotel Aquarios in Baja, Mexico. "E500 outdoor access points provide Wi-Fi service to the pool area and private parking locations. Cambium Networks has provided the perfect solution."

Easyweb Digital connected remote towns in Australia with cnPilot Wi-Fi solutions. "Funds for this important connectivity project were limited," said Daniel Sacchero, Business Manager, Easyweb Digital. "We needed a cost-effective, low-maintenance connectivity solution that could withstand the environmental conditions of the Australian outback. We have just that with Cambium Networks, and the bonus was the rich set of features we did not expect in such a competitively priced platform."

Live Webinar

Cambium Networks is hosting a free "AuotPilot" live streaming session on July 25 at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Register here to attend the session.

