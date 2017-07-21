Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Report 2017: Key Players are [24]7 Inc., Aspect Software, AT&T, Avaya, Cisco Systems & Connect First

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Less than 24 Ports, 25 to 46 Ports, 47 to 64 Ports, and 65 and Above Ports. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:

[24]7 Inc.

Aspect Software, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Connect First, Inc.

1. Industry Overview



2. Product Overview



3. End-Use Market Analysis



4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES



Ooredoo Launches IVR Payment System

Cooper-Atkins Rolls Out Advanced IVR Service for TempTrak Enterprise Monitoring System

Pindrop Unveils IVR Anti-Fraud

E-Complish Launches Advanced IVR System

Manulife Introduces IVR System in Canada

Zendesk Announces Availability of Advanced Voice in Zendesk's Cloud-Based Contact Center

Beltelecom Rolls Out Information Service through IVR System

Delhi Metro Rail Introduces IVRS Helpline

NICE Systems Unveils IVR Analytics Solution



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Monsan Deploys Dialogic PowerVille Visual IVR in the Cloud

Vocantas Inks MoU with Cogsdale

Apollo Funds to Acquire West Corporation

Lipigas to Deploy Dialogic PowerVille Visual IVR

PDX Forms Partnership With VoicePort

WTI Holdings Acquires IBM® WebSphere® Voice Response and IBM® Unified Messaging

Radish Systems Partners with IVR Technology

Radish Systems Forms Partnership with GM Voices

Nuance Collaborates with TalkTalk to Improve IVR Experience

AGNITY Global Collaborates with Radisys

IVR Clinical Concepts Unveils New Brand Identity

TeleVoice Implements Customized IVR Solution at 360 Mortgage Group

E-Complish Enters into Partnership with Dominion Dental Services

IVR Technology Group and Jacada Forms Partnership

GM Voices Partners with Automated Voice & Data Solutions

Jacada Bags US Patent for Visual IVR Technology

Altivon Partners with TekVision Technologies

E-Complish Join Forces with Municipal Parking Services

Lockhart Power Company Selects Milsoft IVR Communications



[24]7 Inc. ( USA )

) Aspect Software, Inc. ( USA )

) AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) Avaya, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Connect First, Inc. ( USA )

) Convergys Corp. ( USA )

) Database Systems Corp. ( USA )

) Dialogic Corporation ( Canada )

) DialogTech

E-Complish, Inc. ( USA )

) Enghouse Systems Limited ( Canada )

) Genesys ( USA )

) Mitel Networks Corporation ( Canada )

) Nuance Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) True Image Interactive, Inc. ( USA )

) Verizon Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) Voicent Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) West Corporation ( USA )



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mxzrt6/interactive_voice

