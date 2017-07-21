Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Report 2017: Key Players are [24]7 Inc., Aspect Software, AT&T, Avaya, Cisco Systems & Connect First

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Less than 24 Ports, 25 to 46 Ports, 47 to 64 Ports, and 65 and Above Ports. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- [24]7 Inc.
- Aspect Software, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Avaya, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Connect First, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Product Overview
3. End-Use Market Analysis
4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
- Ooredoo Launches IVR Payment System
- Cooper-Atkins Rolls Out Advanced IVR Service for TempTrak Enterprise Monitoring System
- Pindrop Unveils IVR Anti-Fraud
- E-Complish Launches Advanced IVR System
- Manulife Introduces IVR System in Canada
- Zendesk Announces Availability of Advanced Voice in Zendesk's Cloud-Based Contact Center
- Beltelecom Rolls Out Information Service through IVR System
- Delhi Metro Rail Introduces IVRS Helpline
- NICE Systems Unveils IVR Analytics Solution
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Monsan Deploys Dialogic PowerVille Visual IVR in the Cloud
- Vocantas Inks MoU with Cogsdale
- Apollo Funds to Acquire West Corporation
- Lipigas to Deploy Dialogic PowerVille Visual IVR
- PDX Forms Partnership With VoicePort
- WTI Holdings Acquires IBM® WebSphere® Voice Response and IBM® Unified Messaging
- Radish Systems Partners with IVR Technology
- Radish Systems Forms Partnership with GM Voices
- Nuance Collaborates with TalkTalk to Improve IVR Experience
- AGNITY Global Collaborates with Radisys
- IVR Clinical Concepts Unveils New Brand Identity
- TeleVoice Implements Customized IVR Solution at 360 Mortgage Group
- E-Complish Enters into Partnership with Dominion Dental Services
- IVR Technology Group and Jacada Forms Partnership
- GM Voices Partners with Automated Voice & Data Solutions
- Jacada Bags US Patent for Visual IVR Technology
- Altivon Partners with TekVision Technologies
- E-Complish Join Forces with Municipal Parking Services
- Lockhart Power Company Selects Milsoft IVR Communications
6. Focus on Select Players
Companies Mentioned
- [24]7 Inc. (USA)
- Aspect Software, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Avaya, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Connect First, Inc. (USA)
- Convergys Corp. (USA)
- Database Systems Corp. (USA)
- Dialogic Corporation (Canada)
- DialogTech
- E-Complish, Inc. (USA)
- Enghouse Systems Limited (Canada)
- Genesys (USA)
- Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
- True Image Interactive, Inc. (USA)
- Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Voicent Communications, Inc. (USA)
- West Corporation (USA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mxzrt6/interactive_voice
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716