

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video rental company Redbox is planning to add 1,500 kiosks into circulation despite a sluggish market for video rental business.



Galen Smith, who took the reins at Redbox in September after Apollo Global Management bought the company for about $1.6 billion, said to Chicago Tribune, 'We see real opportunity to reach more consumers and drive more top- and bottom-line (revenue) by installing more kiosks.'



'Our focus is really on driving profitability and cash flow, and to do so, we want to install more locations,' he added.



Like every video rental company, revenues at Redbox have also declined steadily in recent years. Video rentals slumped nearly 18 percent year over year in 2016, according to the Digital Entertainment Group.



The company plans to plant the new kiosks at places where 'consumers want to go shopping.' The company sees Walmart locations, drug stores, and the dollar stores as good options.



