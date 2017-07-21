sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.07.2017
Global Cloud Backup Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Deployment Model, Component, Organization Size, Service Provider, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cloud Backup Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Cloud Backup Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025. The market is witnessing increased demand for hybrid cloud. But privacy concerns on data has became challenge.

Based on deployment model the market is categorized into hybrid cloud, private cloud and public cloud. By component, cloud backup market is segmented into services and solution. Services is further divided into system integration, support and maintenance and training and consulting. Depending on the organization size the market is segregated by large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on service provider the market is categorized into telecom and communication service providers, managed service providers, cloud service providers and other service providers.

By end user, cloud backup market is segmented into telecommunication and ites, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, education, consumer goods and retail, banking, financial services, and insurance and other end users.

Companies Mentioned

  • Veeam Software
  • Symantec
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Iron Mountain Incorporated
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • EMC
  • Efolder, Inc.
  • Druva Software
  • Dell
  • Datto, Inc.
  • CommonVault
  • Code42 Software, Inc.
  • Carbonite, Inc.
  • CA Technologies
  • Barracuda Networks, Inc.
  • Asigra Inc.
  • Acronis International GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cdzq5q/global_cloud

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire