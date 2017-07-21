Technavio analysts forecast the global single core cables marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005606/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global single core cables market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global single core cablesmarketfor 2017-2021. The market size has been calculated based on the demand for single core cables from various end-user industries.

The global single core cables market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The upgrading of transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure is the major driver for the global single core cables market. Several countries are facing huge T&D losses and are witnessing investments to upgrade T&D infrastructure.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global single core cables market:

Increasing construction of data centers

Growing aircraft production

Increase in power generation from renewable energy

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing construction of data centers

Data centers are highly networked computer servers that store large amount of data. Single core cables are used in these setups. The number of data centers has seen a substantial increase in the last few years and is expected to rise in the future. Increased dependency on the Internet and social media clubbed with advances in technology have led to the growth in a number of data centers.

Anju Ajaykumar, a lead engineering tools research analyst at Technavio, says, "Cloud adoption is expected to increase in the future and nearly double by the end of forecast period. There have been sovereignty laws by various governments that also create demand for data hosting. There is also the need to process data at runtime from other countries; for example, people from any European country can try to have access to Russian database."

Growing aircraft production

Single core cables are used in the aerospace industry for signaling applications in aircraft, avionics, satellite, helicopter, and missiles. The changing demographics that improve economic growth have changed tourism trends. The demand for aircraft has increased tremendously, both for travel and for defense. Airbus anticipates the air traffic to grow at an annual rate of 4.5% annually.

"In Asia, narrow-body jets are a preferred aircraft for start-up airlines, which are the largest customers for aerospace giants such as Airbus and Boeing. India is projected to be the third largest aviation market by the year 2020, currently being in the ninth position," adds Anju.

Increase in power generation from renewable energy

Single core cables are used in the nacelle of wind turbines. Typically, MV 180°C single core cables are used. Therefore, growth in investment toward wind power is expected to propel the demand for the single core cables market. Also, single core cables are also used in solar power generation.

Most of the photovoltaic power systems are characterized by high temperature, high UV radiation, and outdoor use. Therefore, single core cables are preferred. Growth in investment in solar power generation is expected to create the demand for the single core cables market.

Top vendors:

Belden

Lapp Group

LEONI Group

RS Components

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cryogenic Hoses Market 2017-2021

Global Metallic Cables Market 2017-2021

Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005606/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630-333-9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com