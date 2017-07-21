MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- A South Florida McDonald's franchisee challenged fashion students from Miami International University of Art and Design to create an original signature crafted swim/resort wear collection designed entirely out of McDonald's food packaging. From Happy Meal haute couture to French fry box cover ups and hamburger wrapper hoodies, the unique McDCouture Collection for both men and women kicked off Miami Swim Week.

The fashion students utilized more than 7,000 McDonald's sandwich wrappers, 2,800 fry boxes, 2,800 straws, 825 soft drink cups, 225 Happy Meal boxes, 2900 sandwich boxes, 1000 Sriracha sauce lids and 250 to-go bags to create their one-of-a-kind-designs for the runway.

On trend with the hottest looks of the season, the 20-piece McDCouture Collection for men and women made quite a splash at Swim Week with designs which ranged from off-the-shoulder cover ups and maxis to beach vests and ponchos. The creative fashions featured many flirty details like plastic bag fringe, soft drink cup cut outs, straw macramé, stirrer-spiked shoulders, woven wrappers, butterflies made from fry boxes and even a full size set of wings. In addition, the now hungry crowd was delighted that the finale included a very special delivery.

Students from Miami International University of Art and Design had been eager for another McDonald's unconventional fashion challenge since the 2015 McDCouture fashion helped them to hone their skills and brought global attention to their talents. This year, the Cabrera/Bentancourt organization, owners of 20 McDonald's in South Florida and longtime partner of the University, awarded a $5000 scholarship to Pablo Machado Palomeque. Selected by a panel of fashion industry professionals, media personalities and McDonald's franchise owners, the winning look was a "McDCouture Angel" that featured fry box flowers and 7000 butterflies made from 1100 sandwich wrappers.

"It gives us great pleasure knowing that we are providing students with the opportunity to hone their craft and showcase their talents and that we are also helping students to launch their careers," said Emilio Cabrera.

After the fashion show the pieces will be displayed at the Miami International University of Art and Design.

Additional high resolution images available here.

Guests were encouraged to share photos on social media by using McDCouture and MIUSwim.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3157510



Media Contacts:

Angele Busch

angele@thinkbsg.com

786.972.2004



Jody Rafkind

marketing.ecm@us.stores.mcd.com

954.593.0422



