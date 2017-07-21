MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - July 21, 2017) - After the close of market on Thursday, August 10, 2017 FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC), will announce financial results for the second quarter 2017, which ended June 30, 2017. FalconStor will host a conference call at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the results. In conjunction with the conference call, FalconStor will also host a presentation on the Internet.

WHO: Todd Oseth, President and Chief Executive Officer, FalconStor Daniel Murale, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, FalconStor WHEN: Thursday, August 10, 2017 4:30 PM EDT HOW: Presentation: To view the presentation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and register for this meeting. Once you have registered for the meeting, you will receive an email message confirming your registration. https://falconstor.webex.com/falconstor/j.php?RGID=r936834b6041ceae2 ea610692154886ae Meeting: FalconStor Q2 2017 Earnings Meeting Password: Q2numbers17 Meeting Number: 797 034 145 Conference Call: To participate in the conference call, please dial: Toll Free: 1-800-533-7619 International: +1 785-830-1923 Conference ID: 4337744 RSVP: If you are unable to register via the Internet, please contact Gavin McLaughlin, Investor, Press and Analyst Relations at +1 719-352-3217 or press@aoeglobal.com REPLAY: A conference call replay will be available beginning August 10th at 7:30 PM EDT through 7:30 PM EDT on August 17th. To listen to the replay of the call, dial: Toll Free: 1-888-203-1112 International: +1 719-457-0820 Passcode: 4337744

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution FreeStor® reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The company is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866-NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).

