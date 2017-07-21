SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- VinCompass® Corp. (OTC: VCPS) reported on their 10-Q Quarterly Report an operating loss before extraordinary items such as interest and debt amortization of $339,878 for the period ending May 31, 2017 as compared to a loss before extraordinary items such as interest and debt amortization of $147,111 in the same period ending on May 31, 2016. Net loss for the period ending May 31, 2017 was $879,937 as compared to $155,060 in the same period ending on May 31, 2016.

Company Updates

VinCompass® continues to invest heavily in its core IP with the company's development expense growth of 102% having $79,978 as of period ending May 31, 2017 as compared to $39,530 for the same period ending May 31, 2016. Investing in enrichments of its core technology, VinCompass® plans to enhance our pending Patent technology benefiting from new commercial advancements in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. This will improve personalized recommendations that anticipates the VinPrint® (wine DNA preferences) of members and individually with better optimizing the recommendation while providing scale and cost efficiencies. We are on schedule to have a formal update later in the year from the Patent Trademark Office, as which time we determine to best strategy of filing for additional Patents applications that we have developed or possible alternative uses for the IP. The major refresh of our website and apps (iOS and Android) is nearing completion and it will provide our customers alternative member authentication such as LinkedIn, updated and broader content coverage.

Financial Updates:

VinCompass® continues to focus raising capital to support the company's IP investments and growth plans. During the period ending May 31, 2017, a total of $178,500 was secured from third parties convertible notes and common stock purchases. Additionally the Company had stock based compensation of $149,900 for the period ending May 31, 2017.

The VinCompass's operating plan proposes a minimum capital injection of $1,000,000 for the year ending February 2018, and is also evaluating all equity and debt financing options; and/or a registration statement for up to $5,000,000. The Company continues to have advanced discussions and negotiations with various third-party Family Offices, Financial Institutions and Private Individuals. The use of funds would support monetization across all products as well as the Information and Insights in our droves of data collect over time, from over 10,000 restaurants.

VinCompass® plans to participate in multiple financial events later in 2017 in order to increase investor awareness and to provide more updates on the business and monetization plans. Lachapelle said, "We are looking forward to participating in these events as a platform to build investor awareness of the VinCompass® opportunity. There is significant leverage, because many potential investors are wine consumers who we can help to enjoy more wine. Creating a combined synergy of VinCompass' go-to-market plan for both Investor and member acquisition." Any materials presented will be available for download from our website under the Investor Relations section (http://www.vincompass.com/investor_relations).

About the Company

VinCompass® (OTC: VCPS) -- guiding your wine journey with personal curation starting in the restaurant -- is a wine e-commerce business that offers a mobile solution designed to guide users through the wine selection process while providing the convenience of a personalized wine club and access to private label wines. Users create a digital blueprint of their wine preferences (VinPrint®) to overcome the fear and anxiety of selecting wine. In social settings, VinCompass® matches consumers' wine preferences with a database of over 1 million wines and wine lists at more than 10,000 restaurants. No other solution solves the annual $12 billion+ restaurant angst sometimes known as "Fear of the Wine List" (FoWL™). With the consumer's VinPrint® on hand, the VinCompass® e-commerce solution is a one-to-one wine club that tailors its monthly offering based on the preferred quality and tastes of its subscribers on an individual basis. Private label wines are also available to both corporations and individuals via VinCompass's e-commerce solution. In the $4 billion annual wine club and private label business, VinCompass® is the first to apply predictive analytics to fulfill consumer e-commerce purchases. VinCompass's mission is to use its patent pending data engine technology to help everyone enjoy wine more with less effort, starting in the restaurant and shipping wine to your office or home in over 40 states.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements". Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, its business or management, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

