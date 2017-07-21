Global Servo and Stepper Motors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021 - Increased Adoption of IoT in Motors & Drives

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Servo and Stepper Motors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global servo and stepper motors market to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Servo and Stepper Motors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased adoption of IoT in motors and drives. IoT has increasingly been adopted in automation equipment as it helps in faster communication and information transfer from wireless networks. As industries are striving toward in converting themselves into smart factories, IoT has boosted up the performance of factories. The unplanned maintenance can be reduced using IoT as they help in speeding up the process of information transfer to local computers and reduce the time lost in maintenance and upgradation of machines.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is need for precise control over rotor movement. Applications such as robotic arms, conveyor belts, metal-cutting machines, textiles, steel processing, and packing require high precision in rotor movement with high speed, hollow shaft, and low vibration. Stepper and servo motors provide controlled torque and precision in angular movement, making applications run smoothly and reduce the problems faced by induction and brushed DC motors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lower adoption of servo motors in SMEs due to high cost. Servo and stepper motors are used in similar types of applications where there is a requirement for precise angular movement of shafts, either clockwise or anti-clockwise. The precision of angular movement is much higher in servo motors. However, due to encoders and construction of motors, the cost of servo motors is high. In applications such as robotic arms where the motors require an elevated level of precision, servo motors are preferred over stepper motors. However, the cost of servo motors is a major concern for end-users.

Key vendors



ABB

Applied Motion Products

FAULHABER

Nippon Pulse

Schneider Electric



Other prominent vendors



AMTEK

Emerson

Mini Motor

Moog

Nidec

Phytron

TECO Electro Devices

Azbil



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lwfhfh/global_servo_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716