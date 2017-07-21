sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc: AAM to Webcast and Teleconference Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results on July 28

DETROIT, July 21, 2017 - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2017 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 28, 2017.  A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com (http://www.aam.com/).

To participate by phone, please dial: 

(855) 681-2072 from the United States
(973) 200-3383 from outside the United States

Callers should ask to be connected to the American Axle & Manufacturing earnings conference call.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com (http://investor.aam.com/).  A replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 4, 2017.  To listen to the replay please dial:

(855) 859-2056 from the United States
(404) 537-3406 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter conference reservation number 87956025. The briefing audio will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.
   
About AAM
AAM is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies for automotive, commercial and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.  To learn more, visit www.aam.com.

###

For more information:

Investor Contact
Jason P. Parsons   
Director, Investor Relations 
(313) 758-2404   
jason.parsons@aam.com (mailto:jason.parsons@aam.com)

 

Media Contact
Christopher M. Son
Executive Director, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
chris.son@aam.com (mailto:chris.son@aam.com) 		 



