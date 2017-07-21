Global Bioadsorbable Stents Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Growing R&D in Cell Transplantation

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Bioadsorbable Stents Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 46.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $3098.51 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase incidence of diabetes and growing R&D in cell transplantation.

Based on material the market is categorized into metallic alloy bioabsorbable stents and polymeric bioabsorbable stents. Depending on the application the market is segmented by peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease. By End User, market is segregated by cardiac centers and hospitals. Based on absorption rate the market is categorized into fast-absorption stents and slow-absorption stents. Depending on the Drug the market is segmented by limus-based drugs and paclitaxel.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Increase incidence of Diabetes



Growing R&D in Cell Transplantation



Recent technological developments in Bioadsorbable Stents

Arterial Remodeling Technologies

Johnson& Johnson

Meril Life Sciences

Biotronik

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp

Tepha, Inc.

Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

Arterius Limited

Amaranth Medical, Inc.

Medtronic Inc

Reva Medical, Inc.



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Material



5 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Application



6 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By End User



7 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Absorption Rate



8 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Drug



9 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



