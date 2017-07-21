Global Bioadsorbable Stents Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Growing R&D in Cell Transplantation

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Bioadsorbable Stents Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Bioadsorbable Stents Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 46.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $3098.51 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase incidence of diabetes and growing R&D in cell transplantation.
Based on material the market is categorized into metallic alloy bioabsorbable stents and polymeric bioabsorbable stents. Depending on the application the market is segmented by peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease. By End User, market is segregated by cardiac centers and hospitals. Based on absorption rate the market is categorized into fast-absorption stents and slow-absorption stents. Depending on the Drug the market is segmented by limus-based drugs and paclitaxel.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Current Trends:
- Increase incidence of Diabetes
- Growing R&D in Cell Transplantation
- Recent technological developments in Bioadsorbable Stents
Companies Mentioned
- Arterial Remodeling Technologies
- Johnson& Johnson
- Meril Life Sciences
- Biotronik
- Abbott Laboratories
- Boston Scientific Corp
- Tepha, Inc.
- Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.
- Arterius Limited
- Amaranth Medical, Inc.
- Medtronic Inc
- Reva Medical, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Material
5 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Application
6 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By End User
7 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Absorption Rate
8 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Drug
9 Bioadsorbable Stents Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b9nl7g/global
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716