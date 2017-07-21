Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2017) - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CSE: FLT) ("DDC or the Company"), is pleased to announce that shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual meeting held on July 20, 2017, which included the election of the Board of Directors and the appointment of auditors.

The Board of Directors consists of:

Tony Di Benedetto (Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Buzbuzian (President)

Michael Della Fortuna

Chris Irwin

Robert Montemarano

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 6,500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of five years, to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The options are subject to a vesting period released 1/3 every six months from the date of grant pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

For more information, please visit www.dronedeliverycanada.com.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company based out of Vaughan, Ontario focused on the design, development and implementation of a commercial drone logistics platform for government and corporate organizations. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol FLT.

Richard Buzbuzian, President, Drone Delivery Canada

Telephone: (647) 501-3290

Email: richard@dronedeliverycanada.com

Forward Looking Statements

