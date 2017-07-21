Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market (2017-2023) - Improved Supply Chain Efficiency & Productivity

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The automated storage and retrieval system market is expected to reach USD 9.18 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.37% between 2017 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the market include limited space and minimal labor utilization enabled by the adoption of new ASRS-based technologies, improved supply chain efficiency and productivity, real time inventory control at lower costs, and multichannel supply chain strategy in retail.
The ASRS market for order picking is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The order picking process includes retrieving and presenting the required inventory to pickers. Automated storage and retrieval systems are widely used in manufacturing plants, warehouses, and distributions centers for order picking. These systems retrieve finished goods from the manufacturing plants for transportation to warehouses and distribution centers.
Europe held the largest share of the automated storage and retrieval systems market in 2016, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the market for automated storage and retrieval systems in Europe is driven by the presence of several end-use industries such as automotive and aviation in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. The market is also witnessing growth due to the increasing awareness about automated material handling technology and its benefits, such as reduction in labor costs, among manufacturers.
Companies Mentioned
- Arkrobot
- Automated Fork Truck, Inc.
- Automation Logistics Corporation
- Bastian Solutions, Inc.
- Beumer Group
- Daifuku Co., Ltd
- Dearborn Mid-West Company, Llc
- Dematic Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Flexe, Inc.
- Green Automated Solutions
- Intelligrated Egemin Automation
- Kardex Group
- Knapp Ag
- Kubo Systems
- Mecalux S.A.
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- Savoye Inc.
- SSI Schaefer Group
- Swisslog Holding Ag
- System Logistics Corporation
- TGW Logistics Group Gmbh
- Vanderlande Industries Bv
- Viastore Systems Inc.
- Wynright Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market, By Type
7 Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market, By Function
8 Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market, By Industry
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profile
