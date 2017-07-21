Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market (2017-2023) - Improved Supply Chain Efficiency & Productivity

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The automated storage and retrieval system market is expected to reach USD 9.18 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.37% between 2017 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the market include limited space and minimal labor utilization enabled by the adoption of new ASRS-based technologies, improved supply chain efficiency and productivity, real time inventory control at lower costs, and multichannel supply chain strategy in retail.

The ASRS market for order picking is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The order picking process includes retrieving and presenting the required inventory to pickers. Automated storage and retrieval systems are widely used in manufacturing plants, warehouses, and distributions centers for order picking. These systems retrieve finished goods from the manufacturing plants for transportation to warehouses and distribution centers.

Europe held the largest share of the automated storage and retrieval systems market in 2016, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the market for automated storage and retrieval systems in Europe is driven by the presence of several end-use industries such as automotive and aviation in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. The market is also witnessing growth due to the increasing awareness about automated material handling technology and its benefits, such as reduction in labor costs, among manufacturers.

Companies Mentioned

Arkrobot

Automated Fork Truck, Inc.

Automation Logistics Corporation

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd

Dearborn Mid-West Company, Llc

Dematic Gmbh & Co. Kg

Flexe, Inc.

Green Automated Solutions

Intelligrated Egemin Automation

Kardex Group

Knapp Ag

Kubo Systems

Mecalux S.A.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Savoye Inc.

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding Ag

System Logistics Corporation

TGW Logistics Group Gmbh

Vanderlande Industries Bv

Viastore Systems Inc.

Wynright Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market, By Type



7 Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market, By Function



8 Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market, By Industry



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zfhpng/automated_storage

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

