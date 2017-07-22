sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.07.2017
(2 Leser)
Global Software Defined Radio Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 with Growing Adoption in Commercial Applications

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Software Defined Radio Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Software Defined Radio Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.49 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are new opportunities in the form of derived technologies like cognitive radio, growing adoption in commercial applications, increased defense spending by developing economies and use of commercial off-the-shelf (cots) technology in software defined radio systems.

Scope of the report

  • By component, the market is divided into receiver, software, transmitter, field programmable gate array, digital signal processor, general purpose processor, programmable system on chip, amplifier and other components. Software segment is further divided into real time operating systems, development tools, common object request broker architecture and software communications architecture. Other Components are further as converter, antennas and Rf front end.
  • Based on type, the market is segmented into cognitive/intelligent radio, joint tactical radio system (JTRS), terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA), baseband software defined radio (BBSDR) and high frequency software defined radio (HFSDR).
  • Depending on application, the market is segmented into short range communication, defense, homeland security and commercial.
  • By end user, the market is categorized into military, positioning systems, telecommunications, transportation and other end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Software Defined Radio Market, By Component

5 Software Defined Radio Market, By Type

6 Software Defined Radio Market, By Application

7 Software Defined Radio Market, By End User

8 Software Defined Radio Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

  • BAE Systems PLC.
  • Datasoft Corporation
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Harris Corporation
  • L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Thales Group
  • Viasat, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cz65kf/global_software

