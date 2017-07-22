Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Analysis & Trends Report 2014-2025

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $933.42 million by 2025

Some of the prominent trends in the market include, development of new engine technology, growing demand for diesel fuel additives, recent technological developments of specialty fuel additives and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report



Based on application, the market is categorized into aviation fuel additives, diesel fuel additives, gasoline fuel additives, heating fuel additives, marine fuel additives and other applications.

By product, the market is segmented into dyes and markers, cetane improvers, antioxidants, anti-icing fuel additives, deposit control additives, cold flow improvers, lubricity improvers, octane improvers, stability improvers, corrosion inhibitors and other products.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Specialty Fuel Additives Market, By Application



5 Specialty Fuel Additives Market, By Product



6 Specialty Fuel Additives Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Cummins Inc.

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Chemtura Corporation

Cerion LLC

BASF SE

Afton Chemical Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Innospec Inc.

Infineum International Ltd.

Fuel Performance Solutions Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

