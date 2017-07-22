Global Fatty Amines Market Analysis 2014-2025 - Tertiary Amines Dominated the Product Segment

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fatty Amines Market Analysis By Carbon Chain Length (C8, C10, C12, C14, C16, C18), By Product (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fatty amines market is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025

Increasing demand for high-quality surfactants and emulsifiers due to increased usage of personal and household care products in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific is excepted to steer the market growth in the near future.

Fatty amines market growth is mainly depended on the end-use industries. The U.S. fatty amines market in water treatment chemicals application was valued over USD 52 million in 2016. Growing awareness regarding recycling and reusing polluted water due to water scarcity is anticipated to steer product demand in the region.

Multinational companies such as Kao Corporation, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Huntsman International, and Dow Chemical Company are integrated across the value chain, from raw material processing and fatty amine production to distribution of end products.

These companies have the advantage of captive consumption of raw materials to produce fatty amide and further obtain primary, secondary, and tertiary derivatives. These companies are also involved in the production of other products for industrial applications.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Tertiary amines dominated the product segment and are anticipated to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Asphalt additives are projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.3% over the next eight years, due to its potential to promote adhesion between the asphalt and mineral aggregate in mixtures for road paving, surfacing, and patching.

Fatty amines derivatives demand in chemical synthesis segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.0% from 2017 to 2025

Water treatments products consumed over 22% of global market volume share in 2016. This application accounted for the maximum share in the overall market owing to popularity in corrosion inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest regional market growth and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing production capacities by key regional players such as China , Japan , and India to support the escalating customer demand is projected to spur the market growth during the forecast period.

The global fatty amines market is consolidated with major companies accounting for highest share in 2016. Key global players include Kao Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Solvay SA, Indo Amines Ltd, Evonik Industries, KLK Oleo, and Volant-Chem Group.

