Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Analysis 2014-2025

The global bioanalytical testing services market is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025

The performance of market players in bioanalytical testing domain is highly influenced by the level of demand from end-user side. Due to intense market efforts, increasing awareness level, improving accessibility, and government initiatives, consumers, these days, are more concerned about self-care, resulting in higher consumption of pharmaceutical products.

There is a major price difference observed between conducting analytical tests in-house and outsourcing. A company may lack the required set-up and expertise to perform every possible test in-house. In addition, there are serval no routine activities that are needed to be performed only once. These include registration stability storage & testing, process & facility validation work, cleaning validations, analytical testing using expensive equipment & method development.

The bioanalytical testing services market based on molecule type is bifurcated into small molecule testing and large molecule testing. Small molecule bioanalytical testing held a lucrative share in 2016. Most of the generic and branded drug compounds are of small molecule category. Additionally, with the patent expiration many blockbuster drugs, generic manufacturers are required to conduct and submit bioanalytical testing results.



These factors primarily governed the growth of the small molecule drug bioanalytical testing market. On the contrary, large molecule bioanalytical testing services are anticipated to exhibit healthy growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to a rich pipeline of biologics or amino acid based products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Bioanalytical Testing Services: Molecule Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Bioanalytical Testing Services: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Bioanalytical Testing Services: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD)

ICON plc

Covance, Inc

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America

inVentiv Health

SGS SA

Toxikon, Inc

Intertek Group plc

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

