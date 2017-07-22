Global Microbiology & Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Microbiology & Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market Analysis By Consumable (Media {Bacterial, Fungi & Algae}, Reagent), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global microbiology & bacterial culture for industrial (food, water, bioenergy) testing market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2025
Growing concern pertaining to safety of feed supply provided to livestock is recognized as a high impact rendering factor for growth. Use of microorganisms for enhancing bioenergy reproducibility is expected to gain ground in the future microbiology & bacterial culture media & reagent market. This anticipated growth is attributed to the ongoing research and studies to enhance the application of microbial cell culture in biofuel production.
In addition, growing knowledge pertaining to the significance of bacteria in agriculture and industrial applications is expected to positively influence the progress of microbial cell culture market for agricultural research. Microbial testing to verify cleanliness or infestation of any pathogen in swab samples from a factory helps maintain factory environment. Microbial tests, as a verification of finished products, are required for product authorization. Microbiology food testing at various stages of development is found to serve as high impact rendering driver.
In addition, various countries are establishing risk management strategies that include new quality control criteria as a preventive measure to curb outbreak of microbial infection. These criteria incorporate sample checking in context to microbial parameters at various stages of production to maintain quality and safety. This is anticipated to directly translate into the growth in revenue for this market at a larger level.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- Media is estimated to account for the largest revenue share due to the availability of ready-to-use and dehydrated media in customized forms
- Higher adoption of bacteria in industrial production is attributed to larger share of bacterial media
- Bacterial media is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period as a consequence of higher usage in the industrial bio production
- In 2016, food testing was the largest revenue grossing segment of the applications of microbiology culture media and reagents
- Large application of these products for food and animal feed testing in order to ensure quality of end product
- Animal feed testing is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth over the study period due to escalation in the outbreak of animal diseases caused due to the consumption of contaminated feed
- North American region holds a larger share in terms of revenue. A fair share can be credited to the innovative technology available for processing media and organisms required for bio-production
- The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit potential progress in the coming years as a consequence of various developments across major economies, especially in the processed food industry
- Lately, many multinational companies have shown huge interest in this region by investing heavily in setting up new facilities and promoting distributor networks to meet demand
- Key players operating include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Neogen Corporation, HiMedia Laboratories, Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Market driver analysis
- Innovations and advancing microbiology research in context with media & reagents
- Rising global prevalence of food borne infection
- Rising concerns for testing of livestock feed and drinking water
- Growth in worldwide food microbiology testing
Market restraint analysis
- High reagent costs
- Stringent guidelines for food testing microbiology laboratories
