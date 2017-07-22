NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - July 21, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 11, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Arconic, Inc. (NYSE: ARNC), if they purchased the Company's securities between the expanded period of November 4, 2013 and June 26, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Arconic and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-arnc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 11, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Arconic, Inc. and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Arconic knowingly manufactured and/or sold highly flammable polyethylene cladding panels for use in construction; (ii) the foregoing actions greatly increased the risk of personal injury/death and property damage in buildings constructed with the panels, as occurred in the June 14, 2017 Grenfell Tower fire catastrophe in London; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Arconic's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

