Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2017) - Medalist Capital Ltd. ("Medalist") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, on July 20, 2017, it acquired (the "Acquisition"): (i) 100,000 common shares of Consolidated Westview Resource Corp. (the "Issuer") in connection with a private placement of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Issuer at a price of $0.27 per Common Share for total consideration of $27,000; and (ii) 574,074 Common Shares of the Issuer at a deemed price of $0.27 per Common Share in satisfaction of $154,999.98 of indebtedness.

As of the date hereof, Medalist owns 674,074 Common Shares of the Issuer which represents approximately 12.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Prior to the Acquisition, Medalist did not own any securities of the Issuer.

Medalist has acquired the Common Shares of the Issuer for investment purposes and Medalist may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by Medalist.

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

