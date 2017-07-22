Pablo Soria de Lachica Explains Mexico's Start-up Boom

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2017 / In Latin America, Mexico is experiencing a major move toward flourishing new businesses in technology, communications and other industries. Recent developments in innovation are bringing additional interest south of the border. Some of the cause for the emerging market continuing to invite a large number of new corporations can be attributed to generational and cultural shift from conventional financial and corporate practices. Pablo Soria de Lachica describes the reasons and potential results, as well as what expectations are for the coming year and into the future.

Mexico is fast becoming the leader in Latin America, as a growing hub for the tech-industry. Last year more than $1 billion in investments bringing more than 70 new start-ups began changing the face of corporate culture in the country. For the first time in recorded history, they surpassed everywhere else in Latin America with the largest number of venture capital transactions on the entire continent, according to the Latin American Private Equity & Venture Capital Association. Starting at the grass-roots level, one person at a time, the gradual increase in interest and investment is beginning to surge at a much quicker pace. These numbers are far-surpassing expectations and have broken records.

Working hard to position itself as the centre for venture capital, Mexico City has initiated multiple network events to foster continued growth. Providing food and beverage and a mutual meeting ground, as well as niche specific, technological information and seminars are becoming in demand more frequently. Pablo Soria de Lachica asserts that these programs are supporting an evolving atmosphere that is ripe for investors and businesses to become involved. With much of the country's 21 million people becoming digitally connected and tech savvy, there are positive available options for financing and initial expenses. A recent Financial Times article, notes "Venture capital investors say it has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur in Mexico. International funds are increasingly active in the country, while government agencies are also financing start-ups." The city itself has areas becoming similar in size and scope to California's Silicon Valley and companies are building their culture with the same methods and ideals.

Pablo Soria de Lachica has more than twenty years of experience in international foreign exchange. Currently collaborating with Kartoshka, an international leader at the forefront of the latest sales, marketing, client services, and communications technologies. As a broker and foreign exchange advisor, acclaimed worldwide they have a crucial role in the development of trading tools. Pablo Soria de Lachica attended the Universidad Tecnologico de Mexico, graduating with a Master of Business Administration. With significant influence in overseeing management and operations of several businesses throughout his career, his vital expertise for market analysis is well established. Soria de Lachica is a strong supporter and active member of numerous community and environmental projects, as well as charity organizations, and contributes generously to the local Boys Scouts among others.

