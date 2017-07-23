

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Gold producer Randgold Resources Ltd. (RRS.L, GOLD) said its Tongon gold mine in Cote d'Ivoire continues to ramp up production as it tracks its 2017 target of 285,000 ounces.



Chief Executive Mark Bristow said that with Tongon now operating to plan, the company's focus had shifted to finding additional reserves and resources to replace depleted ounces and extend the mine's life beyond its current four-year horizon. At the same time, the mine has continued its engagement with employees and other regional stakeholders.



Elsewhere in Cote d'Ivoire, Randgold Resources noted that its exploration programmes have defined a large target at Boundiali in the Fonondara corridor, which Bristow described as potentially the most exciting gold prospect in West Africa.



The company has just completed its annual review of its exploration targets, which Bristow said also highlighted very positive results from its other holdings in the country, underlining again Cote d'Ivoire's exceptional prospectivity.



