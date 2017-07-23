DOOGEE BL5000: A Revolutionary Large Battery Beauty

HONG KONG, July 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Speaking ofthe name of DOOGEE, it had becomea competitive player in smartphone markets all over the world. The Spain-based brand had launched many popular products in recent years. Such as 'X5'the excellent budget phone, 'Y6 3D Max'the first 3D supported phone, and the latest one-DOOGEE MIX, a bezel-less phone carrying dual rear cameras.

Now they unveiled a new productfor a new series, the BL5000.A phone balanced battery, design, and performance thatyou can hardly find in other brands.

Design: Auniqueappearanceamong highly homogeneousproducts

BL5000 have something in common with Huawei Honor 9, Huawei Magic, or HTC U11 if you are familiar with these phones. Inspired by and integrated with some attractive elements, BL5000 shows aunique and innovative appearance.

In the first glance of DOOGEE BL5000, no one will ignore the beautifully curved sides of the body. It applied the "8 curves design"for the body, which meansevery corner of BL5000 is rounded and smooth, without any hard edges. The "8 curves design"is promoted by Honor Magic in the first place, while BL5000 improved it and colored it with black, blue and gold finishes.

It shows that BL5000 is produced with advanced 3D polishing layering to get the impressive glassy radiance on the back. The technology created the unique luster across the body, and it will shine and reflect lights with every movement onyour hand. If you are looking for an eye-catching phone, the innovative design will definitely meet your needs among all the highly homogeneousproducts nowadays.

They have also paid much attention to the integrated unibody, not only the back is covered by a whole piece of glass-like shell, the decorative rings of fingerprint and cameras are color-matched to the rest of the phone.

Concept video of BL5000: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ye0Vg4fGD5c

Display: the most stunning 5.5"display

According to DOOGEE, BL5000 comes with a 5.5"IPS display. It is not only the perfect channel to interact with, but alsoa stunning display to watch at. A 1920*1080 FHD in display contributes to a crystal clear visual effect.

A peak brightness of 650 nits won BL5000 another advantage in display. Even when it's under direct daylight, BL5000 is able to show pictures clearly, while iPhone 6 is not. Meanwhile, the blue ray adjustment technology helps it stay soft and gentle with high brightness.

Battery: excellent endurance and charging

As the name of it shows, BL5000 is featuring long life battery, 'BL'stands for 'Be Long time, and also belong to you'. Housing a massive 5050mAh polymer battery, it can last for 2 days of moderate use. From the statistics given in DOOGEE official sites, full battery in BL5000 could support 10 hours of gaming, 15 hours of online movies playing and 28 hours of navigating.

Quick charge is applied. As high as 12V-2A fast charge technology would bring 40% power in 10 minutes of charge. To charge BL5000 to full capacity, it only takes two hours. Surely, OTG is supported to connect other devices, for example, you can charge iPhone with your BL5000.

Camera: good as it always be

Following the trends of smartphone design this year, DOOGEE BL5000 carries dual rear cameras of 13.0MP+13.0MP and one 8.0MP selfie camera. It is worth mentioning that the dual cameras are not protruded from the back, which improved the smoothness of design.

Besides the beautiful design, camera performance of BL5000 is good as DOOGEES always be. The rear dual cameras have one main sensor to capture main picture, and one assistant sensor to create the sense of depth. Just likethe last product DOOGEE MIX, BL5000 cooperated with ArcSoft, the famous software solution partner, to work out the multiple shooting modes built-in. A bigger softlight is put in the rear, so that low light shooting wouldn't be a problem anymore.

Performance: it's in mid-range and meet everyday needs

Positioned as a mid-tier product, BL5000 is powered by a MTK octa-core CPU, MTK 6750T. The octa-core CPU is applied in many other phones before and proven to be solid. As far as the storage is concerned, there is no need to worry with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable to up to 128GB. In the aspect of connectivity, BL5000 supports dual SIM standby and 4G+.

BL5000 runs on Android 7.0 out of box, with customized UI system, Doogee UI 1.0. It keeps the practical featuresin Android OSlike screen split or dual ID. Some of the customization features including characteristics wallpapers, themes and DIY options. New way of shortcuts, the "floatview"is always accessible, too.

All in all, DOOGEE BL5000 is a fair enough mid-tier product that we would like torecommend. Especially when you are in need of long battery life without sacrificing the slim body. Official price of BL5000 is not announced yet, but there are some units are selling at $180 on AliExpress. So we can make a bold guess about its price of ranging around $200, which is a really competitive price comparing to other big names.

Now it is on pre-order in DOOGEE official sites, and the global launch day will be someday late July. Ten free units will be given away if you subscribed this product, and 50 units are going to be sent to reviewers all over the world.

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

Related Links

Doogee BL5000 Sale

Doogee BL5000 Product

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ye0Vg4fGD5c