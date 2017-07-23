Yatra Attains Leadership Position in Corporate Travel With the Acquisition of Air Travel Bureau Ltd

GURGAON, India and NEW YORK, July 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Yatra Online, Inc. ("Yatra" or the "Company")(Nasdaq: YTRA and OTCQX: YTROF) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement, through its subsidiary, Yatra Online Private Limited, under which it will acquireAir Travel Bureau Ltd. ("ATB"), which is India's largest independent corporate travel services provider with Gross Bookings of INR 15 Billion generated through a diverse client base of over 400 large and medium sized businesses across India.

"This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the large and growing corporate travel market in India. We believe that as a combined entity, we are now the largest corporate travel services platform in India by Gross Bookings. This acquisition will allow us to deliver best-in-class experiences to an even wider set of travelers, through our web and mobile app platforms and enhance our reach to cross-sell our entire product suite, including hotels, to this customer base," saidDhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Yatra Online, Inc."We look forward to welcoming the ATB team to theYatrafamily."

"ATB has built a very strong presence over the last 30 years in the corporate travel space," saidSunil Narain, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ATB. "We're excited forATBto join theYatrafamily and for our teams to work together to further enhance the offerings we provide to our customers and partners by leveraging Yatra's technology platform and large hotel network."

The Boards of Directors of both companies have approved the transaction. The first Closing to acquire majority of the outstanding shares is expected to occur by mid-August, 2017 and the second Closing is expected to occur in Q2 of the 2018 calendar year, subject to other customary closing conditions.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Yatra has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of ATB and assume its debt.

About Yatra Online, Inc. and Yatra.com

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Private Limited ("Yatra" or "Yatra.com"), a leading online travel company.

Based in Gurgaon, India, Yatra is a one-stop-shop for all travel-related services. A brand that believes in "Creating Happy Travelers," Yatra provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facilities for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in-city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs. As a leading consolidator of accommodation options, Yatra provides bookings for more than 65,000 hotels in India and more than 500,000 hotels around the world.

Customers can access Yatra in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website (http://www.yatra.com ), mobile optimized WAP site and applications, a multilingual call center and a network of Holiday Lounges.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted Online Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times' Brand Equity Survey 2016, and won 'First Prize - Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in July 2016.

About ATB



The largest partner by gross bookings in the UNIGLOBE network and operational since 1962, ATB is one of India's leading corporate travel service provider. With annual Gross Bookings of INR 15 Billion, ATB specializes in corporate travel management, MICE operations and leisure tourism. With a proven track record of 54 years and all India presence, ATB's 700+ travel experts enable employees from more than 400 large and medium sized businesses to travel across the globe. For more information, visithttp://www.uniglobeatb.com/ .

