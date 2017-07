TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary July figures for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The PMI score in June was 52.4.



Japan also will see final May numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, as well as June figures for supermarket sales.



The previous reading for the leading index was 104.7, while the coincident came in at 115.5. Supermarket sales dipped 1.8 percent on year in May.



