

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 70 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it figures to take further damage on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to weak earnings news and a plunge in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the properties and oil companies, while the financials were mixed.



For the day, the index dipped 6.88 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 3,237.98 after trading between 3,231.96 and 3,247.71. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 2.16 points or 0.12 percent to end at 1,845.81.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.76 percent, Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, Vanke skidded 2.25 percent, Gemdale plunged 3.50 percent, PetroChina lost 0.99 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged and China Life tumbled 2.05 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks saw mild selling pressure on Friday before ending in the red.



The Dow dipped 31.71 points or 0.2 percent to 21,580.07, while the NASDAQ slipped 2.25 points or 0.1 percent to 6,387.75 and the S&P fell 0.91 points 0.1 percent to 2,472.54. For the week, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, the NASDAQ surged 1.2 percent and the S&P climbed 0.5 percent.



A negative reaction to earnings news from some big-name companies weighed including General Electric (GE) and Microsoft (MSFT), while shares of Visa (V) and Capital One (COF) moved sharply higher.



Crude oil futures tumbled Friday, giving back strong gains from earlier in the week amid concerns that this week's OPEC meeting will not address the global supply glut. September WTI oil settles at $45.77/bbl, down $1.15 or 2.5 percent on Nymex. Prices were down 2.1 percent for the week.



