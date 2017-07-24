

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Monday, following the negative cues from Wall Street. Shares of exporters are hurt by a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 165.25 points or 0.82 percent to 19,934.50, off a low of 19,901.88 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is rising more than 2 percent, while Sony is losing almost 2 percent, Canon is declining more than 1 percent and Panasonic is down almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Unitika is rising more than 1 percent, Nisshin Steel and Toray Industries are adding almost 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Tokyo Seikan is losing more than 3 percent, while NSK, Kao Corp. and Sumco Corp. are down almost 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see preliminary July figures for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, final May numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, and June figures for supermarket sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday reflecting a negative reaction to earnings news from some big-name companies like General Electric. Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow dipped 31.71 points or 0.2 percent to 21,580.07, the Nasdaq slipped 2.25 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,387.75 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.91 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,472.54.



European stocks also moved mostly lower on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures tumbled Friday, giving back strong gains from earlier in the week amid concerns that next week's OPEC meeting will fail to address the global supply glut. September WTI oil settled at $45.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $1.15, or 2.5 percent.



