

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private equity firm KKR & Co LLP (KKR.N) is nearing an all-cash deal to buy WebMD Health Corp (WBMD.O), a U.S. online health publisher with a market capitalization of $2.1 billion, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.



WebMD is close to agreeing to a deal to sell itself to KKR after running a five-month auction and soliciting bids from more than 100 companies and private equity firms, the people said. The deal is expected to be announced by Monday, the reported said.



