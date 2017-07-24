

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports, German auto giant BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) rejected accusations that Euro 6 diesel vehicles sold by the company do not provide adequate exhaust gas treatment due to AdBlue tanks that are too small.



German newsweekly Der Spiegel reported on Friday that BMW, Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE), Audi and Porsche may have colluded to fix the prices and designs of diesel emissions treatment systems and other vehicle parts.



'BMW Group vehicles are not manipulated and comply with respective legal requirements. Of course this also applies to diesel vehicles. Confirmation of this is provided by the results of relevant official investigations at the national and international level,' BMW said in a statement.



The European Commission said on Saturday that EU antitrust regulators are investigating the allegations and German politicians called for transparency and punishment in the event of wrongdoing.



BMW noted that Technology employed by the BMW Group is clearly differentiated from other systems in the market. The company compete to provide the best exhaust treatment systems: unlike other manufacturers, BMW Group diesel vehicles employ a combination of various components to treat exhaust emissions. Vehicles which use urea injection with AdBlue (SCR) to treat exhaust emissions also employ a NOx-storage catalytic converter.



With this combination of technologies, BMW fulfils all legal emissions requirements and also achieve a very good real-life emissions performance. This means there is no need to recall or upgrade the software of BMW Group Euro 6 diesel passenger cars, BMW said.



From a BMW Group perspective, the objective of discussions with other manufacturers concerning AdBlue tanks was the installation of the required tanking infrastructure in Europe.



In addition, the BMW Group confirmed its commitment to conduct a voluntary software upgrade of suitable Euro 5 diesel passenger cars at no cost to customers. This upgrade incorporates knowledge gained in the field over the last years to realize further improvements in emissions.



BMW said, 'We deem this to be a part of a comprehensive and joint plan of measures involving municipalities and the industry, to further improve inner-city air quality without across-the-board driving bans, within the context of the 'Diesel Summit' on 2 August 2017.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX