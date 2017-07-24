

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The International Monetary Fund on Monday maintained its global growth projections for this year and 2018 and raised outlook for China.



Global output is forecast to grow by 3.5 percent in 2017 and 3.6 percent in 2018. The unchanged global growth projections mask somewhat different contributions at the country level, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook Update.



The growth forecast in the United States has been revised down to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent in 2017 and to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent in 2018.



Meanwhile, China's growth projections have been revised up, reflecting a strong first quarter of 2017 and expectations of continued fiscal support. China's growth is expected to remain at 6.7 percent in 2017, the same level as in 2016, and to decline moderately to 6.4 percent in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX