BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank half-year report. With Binck Forward, BinckBank is taking a real step forward in implementing its strategy

BinckBank buys fintech company Pritle and will continue the activities under the label 'Binck Forward'

Steady growth of assets under management in the services to asset managers (B2B)

Net interest revenues higher than last year, due to investments in mortgage portfolio's

Total income from operating activities 17H1 up 4%

Income on turbos up sharply in 17H1

Highlights result and dividend:

Adjusted net result 17H1 € 15.1 million (16H1: € 16.2 million)

Adjusted net earnings per share 17Q2 € 0.11 and 17H1 € 0.23

Proposed interim dividend 17H1 € 0.03 per share

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2122401/809254.pdf)



