

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 1.3022 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.2993.



The pound advanced to 144.57 against the yen, from an early near 4-week low of 144.04.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 0.8964 and 1.2319 from last week's closing quotes of 0.8974 and 1.2289, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 148.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the euro and 1.27 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX