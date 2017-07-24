

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported Monday that its second-quarter net income plunged to 289 million euros from last year's 431 million euros. Earnings per share fell to 0.27 euro from 0.46 euro a year ago.



Net income from continuing operations amounted to 161 million euros, compared to 118 million euros last year.



In the quarter, income from operations or EBIT declined to 252 million euros, or 5.9% of sales, from 265 million euros, or 6.4% of sales, in 2016.



Adjusted EBITA improved 15% to 439 million euros, or 10.2% of sales, from 383 million euros, or 9.3% of sales, last year.



Sales increased 4 percent to 4.29 billion euros from last year's 4.13 billion euros. Comparable sales growth was 4%, and comparable order intake increased 8%.



Looking ahead, Frans van Houten, CEO, said, 'Despite continued volatility in the markets in which we operate, our outlook for 2017 remains unchanged as we expect further operational improvements and comparable sales growth in the year to be back-end loaded, supported by a strong order book. We are on track to deliver 4-6% comparable sales growth and an improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin of around 100 basis points per year.'



