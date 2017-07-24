

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss private banking group Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBAXY.PK, JBARF.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to shareholders for the first-half of 2017 declined to 353.2 million Swiss francs from 361.8 million francs in the prior year.



But, adjusted net profit for the Group grew to 403.6 million francs from 402.0 million francs in the prior year.



Net interest and dividend income rose to 566 million francs from 510 million francs last year. Net commission and fee income was 922 million francs up from 739 million francs in the prior year.



Assets under management was 355 billion francs, up 6% since year-end 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX