sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,86 Euro		-0,471
-1,04 %
WKN: A0YBDU ISIN: CH0102484968 Ticker-Symbol: JGE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,488
45,948
08:17
45,518
46,125
08:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG44,86-1,04 %