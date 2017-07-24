

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased less than initially estimated in May, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.6 in May from 104.2 April. The reading for May was revised down slightly from 104.7.



Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity fell to 115.8 in May from 117.1 in the prior month. The flash reading for May was 115.5.



The lagging index declined to 116.4 in May from 117.1 in the preceding month.



