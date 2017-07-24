ADEKA's Intumescent-type Flame Retardant "ADK STAB FP-2000" Series Gets First UL Verified Mark of Functional Material

TOKYO, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEKA CORPORATION announced on July 24 that its phosphorus flame retardant series "ADK STAB FP-2000" received the first UL Marketing Claim Verification and UL Verified Mark in the field of performance materials from UL, a global safety science organization, in April. The mark claims that the ADK STAB FP-2000 series produced 99% less smoke density and 89% less carbon monoxide (CO) emissions under flaming conditions as compared to Bromide-Treated Polypropylene (PP). (http://verify.ul.com/mark?id=A872760)

The UL Verified Mark demonstrates that UL has verified a specific marketing claim through independent, repeatable and science-based assessments. UL's verification provides objective credibility to the accuracy of the marketing messages by manufacturers. In the ADEKA project, UL tested two groups of samples with V-0 (1.6 mm) flammability which are prepared with PP containing the flame retardant of the FP-2000 series and bromine flame retardants, respectively. The test results demonstrated that smoke generation had decreased by 99% and CO emissions had decreased by 89% in the PP samples with the FP-2000 series flame retardant as compared to the PP samples containing the brominate flame retardant. The characteristics of low smoke and CO emissions highly improve safety during fire.