Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-24 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2017 Takeover offer LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG - period 15.08.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2017 Government LTGCB0N020C Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB0N020C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2017 Interim report, KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG - 6 months maksligas apseklošanas 30.07.2017 stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2017 Annual General SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2017 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2017 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2017 Coupon payment CAPI120018A Capitalia RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2017 Interim report, HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2017 Interim report, OEG1T Olympic Entertainment Group TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2017 Interim report, RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2017 Interim report, APG1L Apranga VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2017 Interim report, EXPC ExpressCredit RIG - 6 months 04.08.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2017 Interim report, TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2017 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2017 Interim report, VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2017 Coupon payment LHVB065025A LHV Group TLN date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
