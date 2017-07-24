Elanders AB: Elanders AB: Elanders acquires Spreckley Limited in England

Elanders has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in Spreckley Limited ("Spreckley"), an UK based company which provides highly specialized and customised packaging, point of sale material and labels for the British market. The company is situated in Nottingham.

For the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2017, Spreckley reported net sales of approximately GBP 2.3 million. The company employs around 20 people and will be consolidated in the business area Print & Packaging Solutions.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Elanders' earnings or financial position in current financial year.

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 24 July 2017.

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

