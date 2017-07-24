NOKIA: Nokia provides recast comparative segment results for 2016 and Q1 2017 reflecting the new financial reporting structure

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

July 24, 2017 at 9:00 (CET +1)

Nokia provides recast comparative segment results for 2016 and Q1 2017 reflecting the new financial reporting structure

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today provided in advance of its next results announcement recast comparative segment financial information on a quarterly and annual basis for 2016 and for Q1 2017, reflecting the creation of the Global Services business group and its effect on Nokia's financial reporting and organizational structure.

As announced earlier, Nokia will publish its financial report for the second quarter and half year 2017 on July 27, 2017 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (CET+1).

Changes in reporting structure, effective from April 1, 2017

On March 17, 2017, Nokia announced changes in its organizational structure designed to accelerate the execution of its strategy, including strengthening Nokia's ability to deliver strong financial performance, drive growth in services, meet changing customer demands in mobile networks, achieve cost savings and ongoing transformation goals, and enable strategic innovation across Nokia's Networks business. These organizational changes included the separation of Nokia's former Mobile Networks business group into two distinct organizations: one focused on products and solutions, called Mobile Networks, and the other on services, called Global Services.

As a result of these changes, Nokia has changed its financial reporting structure for its Networks business. As of the second quarter 2017, Nokia's Networks business is comprised of three reportable segments and five business groups.

Ultra Broadband Networks, comprised of the Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups. The Mobile Networks business group is comprised of the products and solutions that resided within the previous Mobile Networks business group. As a result of the organization change, services no longer reside under Mobile Networks. The Mobile Networks business group provides radio networks, converged core networks and advanced mobile networks solutions.

The Fixed Networks business group provides broadband access, digital home, access management solutions and Fixed Networks services. Global Services, comprised of the Global Services business group. The Global Services business group is comprised of the services that resided within the previous Mobile Networks business group, including company-wide managed services . Global Services does not include the services of Fixed Networks, IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics, which continue to reside within the respective business groups. The Global Services business group provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, system integration, company-wide managed services and care. IP Networks and Applications, comprised of the IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics business groups. The IP/Optical Networks business group provides IP routing, optics and IP/Optical Networks services.

The Applications & Analytics business group provides intelligent software and services that help service providers build strong digital businesses including business support systems, operational support systems, service delivery platforms, network management, emerging businesses, as well as the software and services offerings from the Comptel acquisition.

Recast comparative segment financial information for 2016 and Q1 2017

To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables present a recasting of Nokia's segment financial information on an unaudited basis for all four quarters of 2016 separately, as well as for the full year 2016 and Q1 2017.

The tables are also available in Excel format at http://nokia.com/financials (http://nokia.com/financials).

Q1'17 Ultra Broad-

band Net-

works

1 Glo-

bal Servi-

ces IP Net-

works and Appli-

ca-

tions 2 Nokia's Net-

works busi-

ness Total 3 Nokia Tech-

no-

logies Group Com-

mon and Other Eli-

mi-

na-

tions Non-IFRS total Non-IFRS exclu-

sions 4 Nokia Total EUR

million Net

sales 2 236 1 361 1 304 4 902 247 254 (15) 5 388 (11) 5 378 Cost of

sales (1 105) (1 118) (744) (2 967) (13) (227) 15 (3 192) (61) (3 252) Gross

profit 1 131 243 560 1 935 234 27 0 2 196 (71) 2 125 % of

net sales 50.6% 17.9% 42.9% 39.5% 94.7% 10.6% 40.8% 39.5% Research

and deve-

lopment

expenses (583) (23) (338) (944) (61) (76) 0 (1 080) (184) (1 265) % of

net sales 26% 2% 26% 19% 25% 30% 20% 24% Selling,

general

and admi-

nistra-

tive

expenses (300) (164) (203) (667) (58) (56) 0 (781) (138) (919) % of

net sales 13% 12% 16% 14% 23% 22% 14% 17% Other

income

and

expenses (3) (2) 4 0 0 6 0 6 (74) (69) Opera-

ting

profit

(loss) 245 55 23 324 116 (99) 0 341 (468) (127) % of

net sales 11.0% 4.0% 1.8% 6.6% 47.0% (39.0)% 6.3% (2.4)% 1 Mobile Networks net sales of EUR 1 735 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 501 million. 2 IP Routing net sales of EUR 621 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 324 million and Applications & Analytics net sales of EUR 359 million. 3 Includes Total Services net sales of EUR 1 909 million which consists of all of the services sales of Nokia's Networks business, including Global Services of EUR 1 361 million and the services of Fixed Networks, IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics. 4 Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated charges, and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance.

Full

Year

2016 Ultra Broad-

band Net-

works 1 Glo-

bal Ser-

vi-

ces IP Net-

works and Appli-

ca-

tions

2 Nokia's Net-

works busi-

ness Total

3 Nokia Tech-

no-

logies Group Com-

mon

and Other Eli-

mi-

na-

tions Non-IFRS total Non-IFRS exclu-

sions

4 Nokia Total EUR

million Net

sales 9 758 6 036 6 036 21 830 1 053 1 142 (53) 23 972 (331) 23 641 Cost of

sales (5 210) (4 825) (3 335) (13 370) (42) (957) 53 (14 316) (801) (15 117) Gross

profit 4 548 1 211 2 701 8 460 1 011 185 0 9 657 (1 133) 8 524 % of

net sales 46.6% 20.1% 44.7% 38.8% 96.0% 16.2% 40.3% 36.1% Re-

search

and deve-

lopment

expenses (2 393) (96) (1 288) (3 777) (249) (287) 0 (4 314) (683) (4 997) % of

net sales 25% 2% 21% 17% 24% 25% 18% 21% Selling,

general

and admi-

nistra-

tive

expenses (1 212) (679) (773) (2 664) (184) (235) 0 (3 082) (685) (3 767) % of

net sales 12% 11% 13% 12% 17% 21% 13% 16% Other

income

and

expenses (21) (30) (25) (76) 1 (13) 0 (88) (772) (860) Opera-

ting

profit/

(loss) 922 406 615 1 943 579 (350) 0 2 172 (3 272) (1 100) % of

net sales 9.4% 6.7% 10.2% 8.9% 55.0% (30.6)% 9.1% (4.7)% 1 Mobile Networks net sales of EUR 7 357 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 2 401 million. 2 IP Routing net sales of EUR 2 941 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 1 564 million and Applications & Analytics net sales of EUR 1 532 million. 3 Includes Total Services net sales of EUR 8 531 million which consists of all of the services sales of Nokia's Networks business, including Global Services of EUR 6 036 million and the services of Fixed Networks, IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics. 4 Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated charges, and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance.

Q1'16 Ultra Broad-

band Net-

works

1 Glo-

bal Ser-

vi-

ces IP

Net-

works

and Appli-

ca-

tions

2 Nokia's Net-

works busi-

ness Total

3 Nokia Tech-

no-

lo-

gies Group Com-

mon

and Other Eli-

mi-

na-

tions Non-IFRS total Non-IFRS exclu-

sions

4 Nokia Total EUR

million Net

sales 2 297 1 444 1 453 5 193 198 235 (11) 5 615 (104) 5 511 Cost of

sales (1 251) (1 137) (800) (3 188) (2) (209) 11 (3 388) (547) (3 935) Gross

profit 1 046 307 653 2 005 196 27 0 2 228 (651) 1 577 % of

net sales 45.5% 21.3% 44.9% 38.6% 99.0% 11.5% 39.7% 28.6% Re-

search

and deve-

lopment expenses (612) (25) (340) (977) (58) (73) 0 (1 108) (156) (1 264) % of

net sales 27% 2% 23% 19% 29% 31% 20% 23% Selling,

general

and admi-

nistra-

tive expenses (299) (173) (198) (669) (32) (47) 0 (748) (224) (972) % of

net sales 13% 12% 14% 13% 16% 20% 13% 18% Other

income

and

expenses (8) (6) (8) (22) 0 (5) 0 (27) (25) (52) Opera-

ting

profit/

(loss) 127 102 107 337 106 (99) 0 345 (1 057) (712) % of

net sales 5.5% 7.1% 7.4% 6.5% 53.5% (42.1)% 6.1% (12.9)% 1 Mobile Networks net sales of EUR 1 678 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 619 million. 2 IP Routing net sales of EUR 717 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 377 million and Applications & Analytics net sales of EUR 359 million. 3 Includes Total Services net sales of EUR 2 022 million which consists of all of the services sales of Nokia's Networks business, including Global Services of EUR 1 444 million and the services of Fixed Networks, IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics. 4 Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated charges, and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance.

Q2'16 Ultra Broad-

band Net-

works

1 Glo-

bal Ser-

vi-

ces IP Net-

works

and Appli-

ca-

tions

2 Nokia's Net-

works busi-

ness Total

3 Nokia Tech-

no-

lo-

gies Group Com-

mon

and

Other Eli-

mi-

na-

tions Non-IFRS total Non-IFRS exclu-

sions 4 Nokia Total EUR

million Net

sales 2 356 1 444 1 421 5 222 194 270 (16) 5 670 (93) 5 576 Cost of

sales (1 246) (1 201) (809) (3 256) (7) (218) 16 (3 464) (81) (3 545) Gross

profit 1 110 244 612 1 966 187 52 0 2 205 (174) 2 031 % of

net sales 47.1% 16.9% 43.1% 37.6% 96.4% 19.3% 38.9% 36.4% Re-

search

and

deve-

lopment

expenses (614) (24) (310) (948) (57) (70) 0 (1 074) (162) (1 236) % of

net sales 26% 2% 22% 18% 29% 26% 19% 22% Selling, general and admi-

nistra-

tive expenses (304) (170) (190) (664) (39) (63) 0 (765) (154) (919) % of

net sales 13% 12% 13% 13% 20% 23% 13% 16% Other

income

and

expenses (9) (15) (17) (41) (2) 10 0 (34) (602) (636) Opera-

ting

profit/

(loss) 184 34 95 313 89 (70) 0 332 (1 092) (760) % of

net sales 7.8% 2.4% 6.7% 6.0% 45.9% (25.9)% 5.9% (13.6)% 1 Mobile Networks net sales of EUR 1 727 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 629 million. 2 IP Routing net sales of EUR 713 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 375 million and Applications & Analytics net sales of EUR 334 million. 3 Includes Total Services net sales of EUR 2 039 million which consists of all of the services sales of Nokia's Networks business, including Global Services of EUR 1 444 million and the services of Fixed Networks, IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics. 4 Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated charges, and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance.

Q3'16 Ultra Broad-

band Net-

works

1 Glo-

bal Ser-

vi-

ces IP

Net-

works

and Appli-

ca-

tions

2 Nokia's Net-

works busi-

ness Total

3 Nokia Tech-

no-

lo-

gies Group Com-

mon

and

Other Eli-

mi-

na-

tions Non-IFRS total Non-IFRS exclu-

sions

4 Nokia Total EUR

million Net

sales 2 519 1 389 1 421 5 329 353 297 (22) 5 956 (60) 5 896 Cost of

sales (1 358) (1 158) (815) (3 330) (12) (255) 22 (3 575) (88) (3 663) Gross

profit 1 161 231 607 1 998 341 42 0 2 381 (149) 2 233 % of

net sales 46.1% 16.6% 42.7% 37.5% 96.6% 14.1% 40.0% 37.9% Re-

search

and deve-

lopment expenses (575) (23) (303) (901) (65) (70) 0 (1 037) (179) (1 216) % of

net sales 23% 2% 21% 17% 18% 24% 17% 21% Selling, general

and admi-

nistra-

tive expenses (301) (168) (188) (657) (50) (65) 0 (772) (145) (916) % of

net sales 12% 12% 13% 12% 14% 22% 13% 16% Other

income

and

expenses (7) (1) 3 (5) 0 (11) 0 (17) (29) (45) Operating

profit/

(loss) 278 39 119 435 226 (105) 0 556 (501) 55 % of

net sales 11.0% 2.8% 8.4% 8.2% 64.0% (35.4)% 9.3% 0.9% 1 Mobile Networks net sales of EUR 1 924 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 595 million. 2 IP Routing net sales of EUR 696 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 352 million and Applications & Analytics net sales of EUR 373 million. 3 Includes Total Services net sales of EUR 1 972 million which consists of all of the services sales of Nokia's Networks business, including Global Services of EUR 1 389 million and the services of Fixed Networks, IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics. 4 Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated charges, and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance.

Q4'16 Ultra Broad-

band Net-

works

1 Glo-

bal Ser-

vi-

ces IP

Net-

works

and Appli-

ca-

tions

2 Nokia's Net-

works busi-

ness Total

3 Nokia Tech-

no-

lo-

gies Group Com-

mon

and

Other Eli-

mi-

na-

tions Non-IFRS total Non-IFRS exclu-

sions

4 Nokia Total EUR

million Net

sales 2 586 1 759 1 740 6 086 309 340 (3) 6 731 (74) 6 657 Cost of

sales (1 355) (1 329) (912) (3 596) (21) (275) 3 (3 889) (85) (3 974) Gross

profit 1 231 430 829 2 490 287 65 0 2 842 (159) 2 683 % of

net sales 47.6% 24.4% 47.6% 40.9% 92.9% 19.1% 42.2% 40.3% Re-

search

and deve-

lopment expenses (592) (24) (335) (951) (70) (74) 0 (1 095) (185) (1 281) % of

net sales 23% 1% 19% 16% 23% 22% 16% 19% Selling, general

and admi-

nistra-

tive expenses (308) (169) (197) (674) (63) (60) 0 (797) (162) (959) % of

net sales 12% 10% 11% 11% 20% 18% 12% 14% Other

income

and

expenses 3 (7) (3) (8) 4 (6) 0 (10) (116) (126) Operating

profit/

(loss) 333 230 294 858 158 (76) 0 940 (622) 317 % of

net sales 12.9% 13.1% 16.9% 14.1% 51.1% (22.4)% 14.0% 4.8% 1 Mobile Networks net sales of EUR 2 028 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 558 million. 2 IP Routing net sales of EUR 815 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 460 million and Applications & Analytics net sales of EUR 466 million. 3 Includes Total Services net sales of EUR 2 498 million which consists of all of the services sales of Nokia's Networks business, including Global Services of EUR 1 759 million and the services of Fixed Networks, IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics. 4 Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated charges, and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance.

