Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Capital Adjustment gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded EX-Capital Adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
CA82639W1068 DFXN SIERRA METALS INC.
