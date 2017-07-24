

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German drug discovery solutions company Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said that its multi-target endometriosis alliance with Bayer has advanced a programme from the alliance portfolio into Phase I clinical development for the treatment of endometriosis, triggering a milestone payment to Evotec.



Evotec also announced that both companies have agreed to extend this multi-target endometriosis alliance until the end of 2018. The companies entered into the alliance in October 2012 with the aim to identify three clinical candidates over a five-year period. The alliance has successfully developed an industry leading endometriosis portfolio and will now aim to identify a total of four clinical candidates.



Both the companies contribute drug targets and technology infrastructures and share the responsibility for early research and pre-clinical characterisation of potential clinical candidates in the disease area of endometriosis.



Bayer is responsible for subsequent clinical development and commercialisation while Evotec is eligible for clinical and sales milestones as well as royalties on net sales depending on the successful development and approval of a potential drug candidate.



